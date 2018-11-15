HOUSTON -- Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend the Baker Institute 25th anniversary gala in Houston, Rice University says.

If you want to attend Tuesday night's event, you’ll need an invite. The celebration is only for invited Baker Institute supporters and special guests.

While public tickets are not available, a livestream will be available at www.bakerinstitute.org starting at 7:45 p.m.

The 44th U.S. president will be the institute's guest of honor and take part in a moderated conversation with former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, who is the institute's honorary chair. Presidential historian Jon Meacham will serve as moderator.

Also read: Obama to return to Houston for Baker Institute gala

Rice says the event will highlight the Baker Institute’s 25th commemorative year under the theme "A Quarter Century: Making History."

“2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum,” Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian stated. “With President Obama’s participation in our gala, the institute will have had the privilege of hosting every living former president since its inception.”

© 2018 KHOU