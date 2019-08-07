HOUSTON — Pasadena residents and city leaders are mourning the passing of a former city councilwoman.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, police were called to the parking lot of Macroplaza Mall where a woman was hit by a car.

A white Chevrolet truck allegedly hit the woman as she crossed the crosswalk as she left Palais Royal. The woman was airlifted to the hospital where she later died.

Police later identified the woman as former Pasadena councilwoman Pat Riley.

Riley served as the District E councilwoman from 1991-1999 and as Mayor Pro Tem from 1998-1999. She was also an active member of the Pasadena Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association and regularly attended city council meetings.

Police said the driver who hit her stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. +

