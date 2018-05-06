HOUSTON - After the Miss America pageant announced it is dropping the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance, a former local contestant voiced her opinion on the change.

Related: Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

Lynne Dowell is a former Miss Houston and the current Mrs. Texas International. She made it to the top-10 round of the Miss Texas Pageant, the state’s qualifier for the Miss America Pageant, in 2007 and was runner-up for the swimsuit competition portion of the pageant.

She thinks removing the swimwear competition from the pageant is a bad idea.

“I mean Miss America started as a swimsuit pageant for military men coming back from the war,” Dowell said.

The pageant queen says the change to the nearly 100-year-old beauty pageant is one step closer to its demise.

“With some of the changes that the Miss America organization is making, they’re making it irrelevant,” Dowell said. “And people are going to stop watching.”

Dowell says she believes physical fitness should be a requirement for a Miss America and that it appears the organization is sending a message that looks do not matter.

“Sports bras or one-piece swimsuits,” Dowell said. “You can make it more conservative but still have an element of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle.”

© 2018 KHOU