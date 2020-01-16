GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A local attorney who is also a former judge served underage girls alcohol in late 2018.

Paul Houston Lavalle was found guilty of two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On Oct. 13, 2018, police arrived at Lavalle's house after a teenager's concerned mother reported that her daughter was at the house and she thought she was consuming alcohol.

There were three teenage girls at the house as well as Lavalle's child.

Each of the girls said Lavalle served them one alcoholic drink apiece.

Lavalle left two of the teens at the house to watch his daughter while he went out to eat with the third.

During the investigation, Lavalle provided sworn affidavits from two of the three minors that stated Lavalle didn't serve them alcohol. When detectives followed up with the minors, the teens told authorities that the affidavits were not true and they signed them at Lavalle's request.

Lavalle is facing two to 10 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine. Sentencing will be held on Jan. 24.

