HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher trainee has been arrested and charged with an improper relationship with a student and rape.

HISD police began their investigation after the alleged victim reported she’d been sexually involved with David Alan Ziesmer, 26. She said their sexual contact started around May 4, 2014, after she met Ziesmer during her 9th-grade year when she was 15 years old. She said she ended the relationship on or around July 1, 2018.

The alleged victim said Ziesmer was her world geography student teacher at Bellaire High School, from 2013 to 2014. She told police the two had sex at her home and had sex on “numerous occasions” at various locations, including inside several of his vehicles.

Police said she reported she and Ziesmer also had sex at another residence where he was currently living.

She said that as soon as she turned 18, she and Ziesmer also started living together as a couple at his parents’ house.

The girl mother told police that in late February 2015, she got home early from work and found Ziesmer and the teen hiding under a blanket. She told police she spoke with Ziesmer who then told her he’d met the alleged victim in math class. The mother of the victim said she took a picture of Ziesmer’s vehicle. Several months later, she said, she again caught the two together at her home, this time asleep in bed together.

Police then interviewed Ziesmer, who admitted to having sex with the student, though he said it didn't turn sexual until after her 17th birthday. Ziesmer also admitted to police that the two were caught having sex inside of his vehicle by police at a random apartment complex when the victim was 17 years old. He also told police he was caught inside of the girl's home twice.

School documents obtained by police verified the victim and Ziesmer began having sex while both were at Bellaire High School.

Ziesmer has since bonded out.

KHOU has requested a comment/statement from Houston ISD on the arrest.

