Former Enron CEO reportedly starting digital energy marketplace

HOUSTON — Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling reportedly is starting a new venture for investing in the oil and gas industry.
Four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Skilling is raising funds to start Veld LLC and has been meeting with energy investment firms in recent months. Veld will charge fees for marketing stakes in operating oil and gas wells and will offer analytical data to investors interested in the well stakes, one of the people told Reuters.
Skilling's wife first incorporated Veld in Texas in late 2018, and it merged with a Delaware company of the same name in 2019, per Reuters.
