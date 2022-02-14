Former EMT jumps into action after seeing woman's car on fire with child inside

Spring resident Alyssa Alcorta said her own motherly instincts kicked in when she saw the mother and child in distress.

SPRING, Texas — It was a terrifying sight this weekend when a car on fire was seen traveling down a busy road in Spring.

To make matters worse, a mother and young child were inside.

“I was, like, 'Oh, my gosh, does she know she’s on fire?' So, I honked my horn at her," Spring resident Alyssa Alcorta said. “When she stopped, I put the truck in park. I ran to her.”

Alcorta was willing to risk her own safety to help them.

“I would expect anyone to do that,” Alcorta said.

Alcorta has two children and said her motherly instincts kicked in.

“They were telling her to 'move, move, move.' And she kind of didn’t know what was going on," Alcorta said. "Instead of yelling at her, I just grabbed her and with the baby on my hip I pulled her and we ran.”

Alcorta only had one thing on her mind -- safety. She's a former EMT so she reverted to her training.

“If I was in her position with a small child, I’d really hope somebody would do the same thing,” Alcorta said.

A firefighter who responded to the scene said they're lucky to be alive. Captain Tim Weiman works with the Spring Fire Department. He said crews responded to the scene on Aldine Westfield Road at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"I spoke with the driver of the vehicle and her young child both of them were very shaken but thankful that they were OK," he said.

Video shows the mother driving about a mile with her car on fire before pulling over.