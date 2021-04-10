Former Astro George Springer selling Siena home

He bought the house in 2017, right after leading the Astros to the World Series title.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Don't you love getting a look inside the homes of Houston’s rich and famous? This one might sting a little, though.

This French chateau is the Missouri City home of former Astros outfielder George Springer. It looks like he’s trying to offload the Siena Village property he bought in 2017, right after leading the Astros to their World Series title and earning World Series MVP honors. Springer spent his first seven seasons in a Houston uniform and grew into one of the franchise greats.

In 2021, Springer agreed to a reported 6-year, $150 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two-story home, built by Toll Brothers in 2015, is a spacious 6,117 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms.

The "show stopper," which used to be a custom model home, also features a game room, a media room, a library, a wine room and a pool.

The 17,846-square-foot lot backs up to woods, offering up privacy and a kind of backyard paradise.