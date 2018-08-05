A former astronaut will soon be the mayor of Friendswood.

Mike Foreman, who served two missions aboard the Space Shuttle, won a tight race on Saturday. On Monday, he spoke to KHOU about the transition from spacewalking to city government.

“Being an astronaut was the thing I wanted to be since I was 8 years old,” said Foreman, who has served as a City Council member since 2016 after retiring from NASA in 2015.

After years as a Navy pilot and several failed applications, that dream came true in 1998 on Foreman’s eighth try.

“It was a lot like waiting for the election results,” recalls the mayor-elect. “You know that it’s coming, and you just can’t wait to get the final answer. It was a dream come true for me back then.”

After several years of challenging training, including spacewalking training at Houston’s Johnson Space Center, Foreman blasted off for the first time in 2008.

“It’s just amazing,” said Foreman. “I can still literally remember sitting there, strapped in on the launch pad, watching the countdown timer and hearing the countdown in my headset clicking down, and then wham, you know, you get kicked in the backside when those solid rocket boosters lit off and you knew you were going somewhere. It was just like somebody slammed into the back of your car at a stop sign, you got such a jolt.” Over two shuttle missions, Foreman spent more than 26 days in space and performed five spacewalks.

“It was almost like a dream thinking back,” he recalls. “’Did we really do that?’”

The best part, he says: the incredible views.

“When you look at the pictures, they just don’t do justice for what the human eye sees,” said Foreman. “I’m a spiritual guy and going to space just reinforced that. You see how fragile the Earth looks from space, and if you’re not a little bit of a conservationist before you go to space, you are when you come back.”

Foreman says he’s bringing that mindset and the lessons he learned in outer space back down to Earth for his new job.

“At NASA we always said, ‘the meeting’s not over until everybody gets a chance to speak,’” he said. “Same thing here. I think it prepared us very well because it’s tackling the next problem and sorting out the issues and prioritizing and all of those kinds of things that we did in the space program apply to a city like Friendswood as well.”

Foreman, who is currently rebuilding his flooded home, says the Harvey recovery effort will be a top priority during his term.

He is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor on May 14.

© 2018 KHOU