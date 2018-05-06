LA MARQURE, Texas - We featured the Chatman family on our newscast last week and now the La Marque mayor has stepped up to lend them a helping hand.

“I saw your story and immediately responded the next morning to our staff at city hall and wanted to help.” said La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking.

Carolyn Chatman, a pediatric nurse, helps others for a living but she and her husband, Michael, need assistance now.

“It’s just been a struggle, frustration, all that,” said Carolyn Chatman.

They got FEMA money and made some repairs but, unfortunately, some of that work wasn’t done properly.

“There’s come a time when I felt like giving up,” said Michael Chatman.

The mayor believes that’s not an option.

“We don’t want anybody to fall through the cracks in any situation,” said Hocking. “Especially the devastation of Harvey.”

Hocking plans to utilize volunteers, already at work in the community repairing homes this summer, for folks like Helen Sanders.

“They’re tearing out sheetrock and making sure there’s no mold,” said Sanders.

Her home of more than 50 years never flooded before Harvey and, like in too many other cases, initial repair work was shoddy.

“So we are just thankful for what people are doing for us and we’re just hanging in there,” said Sanders.

Contractors have also agreed to repair electrical and other issues at the Chatman home in addition to volunteer work.

“The recovery’s been great, but there’s always something to do,” said Mayor Hocking.

Americorps and a church group from North Dakota are among those currently working in La Marque and Texas City.

