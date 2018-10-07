HOUSTON — It’s been almost a year after Hurricane Harvey, yet so many say they still feel like it was just yesterday.

While many are back in their homes, others are still figuring out how to rebuild or where to even start.

“I see why people walk away and give up," Betty Malonson said.

A few feet of water was just enough to drive them away.

“We’ve had people walk away from their homes in this area, and they don’t come back," Malonson said. "They take the money, and they leave.”

But for Malonson, it’s not that easy.

“I raised five children here. This is the home that they know," Malonson said.

Her home is frozen in time still 10 months after Harvey. It's down to the studs and sliding off its foundation.

“The foundation is the roadblock here at this house. It’s just going to cost more than I have," Malonson said.

She says she’s tried to get help from everyone.

“And I’m still getting the same results, 'I’m sorry we cant help you. The funds are closed. Everything is closed.' What am I to do?” Malonson said.

FEMA gave her some money, but she’s saving every penny.

“The FEMA allocation is just not enough to begin, even with the foundation," Malonson said.

Because it’s well under what she’s been told it would take.

“Which will probably go over $140-150,000 to repair this house, and I just don’t think it’s worth it," Malonson said.

Remodel, or just rebuild.

“I couldn’t sell this house for anything right now," Malonson said.

Until she can figure out what to do or who can help, she and her two sons are stuck living in separate places.

“My livelihood has been taken away from me," Malonson said.

They're waiting for the day they can finally come back home.

“It’s been very, very, very, very demanding," Malonson said.

Email forgotten@khou.com if you can be of assistance or have a story of your own.

