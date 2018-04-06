HOUSTON - A disabled Navy veteran feels he’s been forgotten after Harvey.

He lost his home five years after losing his wife. It’s another emotional struggle that continues to take a toll.

“This doesn’t seem like home,” said Pat Brady inside his home near Hobby Airport.

It took on several feet of water during Harvey. Brady was rescued by a team in an airboat.

“It was just about knee-deep,” said Brady.

He’s been able to make piece meal repairs with the help of charitable organizations and others, but the disabled Navy vet and longtime bankruptcy attorney can’t seem to fix this.

“That’s not lost on me,” said Brady. “I spend all day helping people in a financial crisis and low and behold.”

Brady’s home was mucked out by volunteers. He said things were on a roll for a while but then contractors moved on and told him agreements he signed did not necessarily guarantee the work would be finished.

“But it’s paid for and I’ve got to live somewhere,” said Brady. “You know, if I could just get it roughed in to where I would have a bathroom, some sheetrock, and insulation, I’ll live in it.”

Brady and his dog, Beau, lived in the GRB immediately after Harvey. They’ve been living with friends or in a hotel ever since.

“I just want a place to call home,” said Brady.

He’d like the place he called home for so long before Harvey hit.

Like many, Brady didn’t have flood insurance.

Email forgotten@khou.com if you can be of assistance.

Here’s info for those still working to rebuild: http://texasrebuilds.com/

© 2018 KHOU