CROSBY, Texas - Brenda Melton is just one of so many who say they feel forgotten after Hurricane Harvey.

“It doesn’t even look live we’ve done anything, and we’ve done a lot," Melton said.

She says it’s been so hard to ask for help when she feels so hard to find and so easy to forget.

“We have been forgotten, and we’re not the only ones, there’s a lot of people like me," Melton said.

Melton says their property sits lower than all her neighbors, and because of that, the floodwaters that surrounded her home were the last to leave. But not before it dropped off the debris it carried with it.

“There's nothing for us to do with it, except to be able to haul them away, and we have no way to do that," Melton said. “Just general trash that came from other people’s properties and came here, just kind of washed in.”

In just a couple of weeks, her beautiful backyard went from being a lake to a landfill.

“We had five ice chests that washed up, they weren’t ours, there were a ton of gas tanks," Melton said.

She's found ice chests, gas tanks, a refrigerator, and even a hot tub.

“It’s incredible what water will move," Melton said.

So on top of fixing her flooded home, she’s taking out the trash.

“We’ve picked up a ton of debris ourselves. You can see that we just started piling and burning it, because we had no other resource to get rid of it," Melton said.

But there’s only so much they can do.

"It’s a beautiful piece of property, and now it’s trash. It’s got so much trash on it that it’s overwhelming to me," Melton said.

If that’s not enough, Harvey also took a huge part of her property - the driveway.

Melton says it’s very difficult to navigate the now very rough road leading up to her home, and when it’s muddy, she has to walk.

“It’s such a great sadness to me to look out, and see it like this because it’s not supposed to be like this," Melton said.

If you can help out families in need or if you feel forgotten after the storm, email us at forgotten@khou.com.

