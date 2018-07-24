RICHWOOD, Texas - Some Harvey victims say shoddy work by a shady contractor caused another disaster for them. Their longtime home remains a work in progress nearly one year after the flood.

“The new contractor has to fix what the old one messed up,” said Joe Stutzman of Richwood, TX.

He wanted to give his wife, Dalia, a dream kitchen post-Harvey, but the kitchen remains a nightmare like every other room in their home of nearly 30 years.

“I’m devastated and heartbroken,” said Dalia Stutzman.

The Stutzmans hired a contractor who was recommended by the man’s wife who works at the V.A. Hospital. The family says he took thousands of dollars before blocking their phone number.

“We gave him right around 30-grand,” said Joe Stutzman. “His estimate started at 21.”

Stutzman barely gets around without help.

“Either a wheelchair or a walker,” said Stutzman.

But he showed us some of the shoddy work he says was done. That includes new doors that won’t completely close.

“Cabinets were upside down and we had to get them to put up other ones,” said Stutzman.

The couple never imagined they’d still be living with their daughter nearly a year after Harvey and after spending so much money. That’s not including $12,000 in federal aid to fix the foundation.

“My advice to others would be don’t trust anybody,” said Joe Stutzman.

The Stutzmans have shared their story on social media and found similar complaints about the same contractor who does not appear to have been on any FEMA-approved list.

“I had to pull everything from my savings, my retirement, and this is what we get,” said Dalia Stutzman.

Here’s what the Better Business Bureau has to say about hiring a contractor:

-Always get a written estimate and a written contract

-Check to make sure proper permits are pulled

-Make sure the contractor is properly insured

-And never pay in cash or up front

Do you know anyone who has been forgotten after Harvey? Email their story to forgotten@khou.com. You can also send an email if you are interested in helping a Harvey victim.

