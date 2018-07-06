After a 9-month-old Baytown girl died after she was found in the back of a hot car Monday, the calls for justice and prosecuting the parents ran rampant on social media.

“Put them in prison that should jog their memory,” one person wrote on KHOU 11’s Facebook page.

“JAIL TIME! This is at least manslaughter,” another wrote.

Another said: “This is becoming a damn epidemic. Parents really need to be held accountable.”

The rise in parents forgetting children began in the 1990s around the same time that car safety experts recommended moving car seats from the front to back seat. A move that was supposed to protect children had unintended—and sometimes fatal—consequences: children were placed out of sight and, at times, out of mind.

Since 1990, 120 children have died in Texas after being left in a hot car, according to kidsandcars.org, a child safety organization that tracks such deaths. It’s the most of any state in the nation.

As of Thursday afternoon, the parents of that 9-month-old have not been charged.

Is leaving a child in a hot car a crime?

William Mejia, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said determining if charges should be filed is dependent on the facts of each case.

“Every case we look at the circumstances,” Mejia said. “What makes it a crime? The crime happens when a person puts their child at a reasonable risk for danger.”

That reasonable risk for danger is also known as endangering a child, a felony that carries a sentence of 2-10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

A 24-year-old Baytown father, Gene Curry, is facing an endangering a child charge after his 18-month-old daughter was found inside a car on a May afternoon when temperatures reached record highs.

Police said the temperature was 112 degrees inside when she was rescued. When officers questioned Curry in the parking lot, they said he acted “indifferently.” Curry is currently out on $1,000 bond.

There are cases where parents do forget their children, Mejia said.

And in determining if a parent intentionally left or legitimately forgot a child, he said, “we look at it with the facts at hand: look for camera footage, go through phones, inquire about daily schedules and routines.”

Each case—each death—is different, but for Mejia, one thing remains the same.

“We care about the safety of the children in our community,” he said. “These cases are held with the utmost attention to detail to ensure proper charges are filed, when needed.”

