For second straight day, train derails in Houston area

At least two cars were seen on their sides and one tipping off the track in Seabrook.

SEABROOK, Texas — A train came off its tracks Tuesday in Seabrook, just a day a different train went off its tracks in Dacus, Texas.

The latest train derailed happened before 11 a.m.

In video from Air 11, at least two cars were seen on their sides and one was tipping off the track. Several construction trucks were removing dirt and placing lumber along the tracks to try to upright the cars and move the train.

According to Precinct 3, there were no spills and no danger to the public. The northbound Hwy 146 feeder road was blocked at Port Rd. Traffic did not seem to be significantly affected.

This follows a derailment on Monday when emergency crews were called to a 31-car train derailment in northwest Montgomery County.

The cars on that train were loaded with limestone. There were no reports of hazardous materials and no threat to the community, officials said.