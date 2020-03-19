Editor's note: The above video is from a report on March 14.

HOUSTON — The threat of bad weather has forced the Houston Independent School District and Houston Food Bank to postpone hosting their food distribution sites on Friday.

HISD and the food bank teamed up to open meal distribution sites across Houston that provide free food to families, whether they have a child that attends the district or not. The sites scheduled for Friday will instead open Monday, March 23, “to ensure the safety of families and volunteers,” officials said.

There will be other sites open across Houston each day next week. In all, there will be 39 sites across HISD campues that allow curbside pickup for families beginning next week. Officials said the program will be extended, as needed.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 23

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m.–noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.–noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m.–noon

Burbank Middle School 315 Berry Road, 1–4 p.m.

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 1–4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 3–6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3–6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 3–6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Energized for STEM Academy, 7055 Beechnut, 9 a.m.–noon

Tijerina Elementary, 6501 Sherman St., 9 a.m.–noon

Woodson Academy, 10720 Southview St., 3–6 p.m.

Heinz-Caldwell Elementary School, 5515 W Orem Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1–4 p.m.

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 1–4 p.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 3–6 p.m.

Scarborough High, 4141 Costa Rica Road, 3–6 p.m.

Welch Middle School, 11544 S Gessner Road, 3–6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.–noon

Furr High School., 520 Mercury Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk, 1–4 p.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 3–6 p.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3–6 p.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3–6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m.–noon

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m.–noon

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 1–4 p.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3–6 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3–6 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3–6 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m.–noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.–noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m.–noon

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 9 a.m.–noon

Burbank Middle School 315 Berry Road, 1–4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 1–4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 3–6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3–6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 3–6 p.m.

Families can pick up their food in the parking lot of each site, either by driving up or those without transportation can wait in line, though they must stand six feet apart from one another.

Officials encourage families to bring their own bags to store the food.