HPD investigating death of homeless man found shot in the back of the head

Houston police are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found injured on the side of the road in the Missouri City area.
The call came in about 10:15 p.m. Thursday from the 15100 block of Fondern Road, just north of Independence Boulevard.
Passersby noticed the victim lying on the ground and called authorities, according to a lieutenant at the scene.
The victim had been shot in the back of the head. He was still alive when officers arrived but later died at the hospital, investigators said.
During the investigation, police found casings for a 9mm weapon at the scene but it's still unclear what happened.
They canvased the area for more evidence and are hoping to find witnesses or surveillance video of the shooting.
The victim's identity has not been confirmed. Police believe he is a homeless man who frequents the area.