Turning 100 is a major milestone. For Stu Williamson, it was the reason to jump out of a perfectly good airplane. Again!

Williamson celebrated his recent birthday by skydiving in Snohomish, Washington. He's now the oldest skydiver at SkySno — and one of the oldest men anywhere in the world to make the big leap.

He shared some inspiring words of wisdom, "My advice… Have a fire in your belly. Follow your dream. If you don't connect with a deep desire to do something with your life, you won't accomplish more than a paycheck. Discover your passion. Make connections with the people who inspire and mentor you. Put in the work. All of these factors will contribute to a fulfilled life."

The centenarian was joined on Sunday's dive by his grandson Keddy and good friend Tom, plus plenty of friends and new fans on the ground.

Williamson retired at age 90 after a successful career in marketing and product development. Now he's known as 'The Skydiver' at his retirement community, considering Williamson also went skydiving for his 99th birthday.

He told the staff at Skydive Snohomish, "You have no greater supporter anywhere, and I certainly hope to join with you again sometime before I take my inevitable final journey into the heavens. I may arrive at the Golden Gates wearing a Skydive Snohomish sweatshirt!"

