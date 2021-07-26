HCSO: Woman says she fatally shot homeless woman in grocery store parking lot while walking her dog

The shooter claims she was walking her dog when she was “attacked or aggressively approached” by the other woman, the sheriff's office says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was believed to be homeless.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of FM 1960 West.

Deputies arrived and found the woman dead in the parking lot of a grocery store. Investigators questioned other homeless people in the area, who said they saw another woman pull the trigger.

One of the men who saw the shooting tried to perform CPR on the woman who was shot, but she did not survive.

Sgt. B. Beall said HCSO soon received a call from a nearby resident who claimed she was the one who shot the woman. She claimed she was walking her dog when she was “attacked or aggressively approached” by the other woman, Beall said. That’s when she opened fire.

The woman who opened fire was detained and was said to be cooperating with investigators, according to Beall.

Investigators hope there is surveillance video in the shopping center that will offer more info in the case.