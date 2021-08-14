FM 1960 eastbound near Deerbrook Mall closed due to HAZMAT incident, officials say

A HAZMAT incident has all eastbound lanes of FM 1960 closed just west of Deerbook Mall in Humble, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Houston TranStar verified the incident near Kenswick Drive just before 3 p.m. Saturday.
TxDOT officials said the incident involves a heavy truck and cleanup is expected to take multiple hours.
It appears vehicles headed eastbound are going around the incident through the turning lane. TxDOT said the westbound lanes of FM 1960 have not been impacted.
It's still unclear what material was released or the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.