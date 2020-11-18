FM 1960 shut down after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Atascocita, deputies say

The crash happened between Timber Forest Drive and Atascocita Oaks Drive. Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies are investigating.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — At least one person is confirmed dead following a crash early Wednesday that has shut down all mainlanes of FM 1960 Road in Atascocita, according to constable deputies.

It happened in the 5700 block of FM 1960 East between Timber Forest Drive and Atascocita Oaks Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.