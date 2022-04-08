HPD: Driver dies in head-on collision with garbage truck in northwest Houston

Investigators say a woman crossed into the opposite lanes and crashed into the truck. Officers are still looking into it.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston police have been looking into a deadly car crash that happened early Friday morning. Investigators say one driver has died.

The crash was around the 11300 block of FM 1960 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a woman was driving west on FM 1960 and failed to stay in one lane. She crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a garbage truck head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police are waiting to confirm her identity. They believe she was 34 years old.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt. Police say that person stayed at the scene and was released after questioning.