Hundreds stand in line to get their hands on a sweet Thanksgiving treat from Flying Saucer Pie Company

The company said it has sold 15,000 pies since Monday.

HOUSTON — One thing we know for sure, Houstonians are having pie for Thanksgiving dinner, and probably lots of it!

Flying Saucer Pie Company, located on W Crosstimbers Street, has been serving pie by the pounds this week. In fact, the manager said the company has sold 15,000 pies since Monday.

Flying Saucer Pie Company has everything from your classic fruit pies to delicious cream pies including strawberry, banana and chocolate cream. But you may want to call ahead before heading up there to see if your favorite pie is still on the menu for the day.

On Tuesday, the company sold out of pies with customers still left in line. Though some went home, others actually camped out overnight to be the first in life for a fresh pie on Wednesday.

Talk about dedication.

"I brought a book, that's an age-old thing," one customer described as to what was keeping him company as he waited overnight. "Got a book, looking at the phone, you know stuff like that."

As of noon Wednesday, the company had sold out of nine of its 15 pie variations.