Get a flu shot, get free water at Houston vaccine giveaway

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee is giving away free water to those who get a free flu vaccine.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee will be giving away bottled water Monday in response to a citywide boil water notice issued Sunday.

Lee in partnership with Bee Busy Wellness Center is scheduled to have a free flu vaccine distribution event Monday. Those who receive a vaccine will be given water.

The giveaway will be held at Holman Street Baptist Church at 3501 Holman Street in Houston from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.

The city tweeted that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality approved Houston Public Work's plan to test water samples. Testing began Monday morning. Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference that the results could be available by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The city sent out a boil water notice just after 7 p.m., more than eight hours later.

Residents can register for Alert Houston to receive push notifications to their mobile devices when situations like this happen.