A massive water main break is leading to massive flooding in east Houston.

The flooding is on the northbound lanes of the East Loop. The flooding is also in a nearby neighborhood.

According to the city of Houston, the flooding is from a massive water main break.

Stay with KHOU.com and our mobile news app for the very latest on this breaking story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter