HUFFMAN, Texas — Although Tropical Depression Imelda has finally moved on after battering Southeast Texas on Thursday, residents here are still dealing with flooded streets and homes.

Jacquelin Callahan, who lives in the Lochshire neighborhood near Luce Bayou, shared photos and video as floodwaters still covered the streets. She said people are “flooded in and water is still rising.”

Views from Air 11 showed cars driving through floodwaters, dozens of flooded homes and an RV tipped over on its side.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declared a disaster declaration Thursday and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 13 counties, including Harris, Montgomery, Galveston and Liberty counties.

“The state of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said Thursday.

