Kingwood residents should be prepared as the river is not expected to fall out of flood stage until Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents near Humble are on alert as water levels at the West Fork San Jacinto River continue to rise.

Heavy rain on Mother's Day already flooded a parking lot and a neighborhood park near the Northshore subdivision of Kingwood. Those homeowners are some of the first to see flooding in the area as their homes are lined up right along the river.

The good news is that streets in the neighborhood remain dry for now, but more rain is expected Monday afternoon, and the river isn't expected to fall below flood stage until Thursday afternoon.

Some lanes of the Eastex Freeway in Kingwood could close if river levels continue to rise.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the area until Friday morning.

As of Monday morning, the river was about a foot below minor flood stage. It's expected to rise to 50.2 feet, which is near the moderate flood stage. It's the first time water levels have been that high since May 2019 when the river crested at 50.2 feet.