HUFFMAN, Texas — Drivers ignored one of Texas' most popular sayings on Saturday in Huffman, leading to multiple high-water rescues.

The motto, "Turn Around. Don't Drown," reminds drivers that roads covered in high water are not safe to drive over. It can be unclear how deep the water is over the road or if there are any hazards under the water that drivers cannot see.

RELATED: Tour flood damage along I-10 from Houston to Beaumont

RELATED: How to get out of a submerged car

Still, drivers took chances on FM 1960 near Cedar Bayou, which the Harris County Flood Control District reported was over its banks, causing ongoing flooding.

RELATED: Fourth Imelda victim found dead in car three miles west of Beaumont on I-10

RELATED: Curfew remains for Winnie amid dangerous overnight driving conditions

Many roads were covered in deep -- and sometimes quick-moving -- water. Harris County Sheriff's deputies barricaded FM 1960 in spots to discourage drivers from taking the risk, but some disobeyed.

Police can issue citations to drivers who break the law with fines of no more than $200.

RELATED: Texas rappers are using their platform to help those impacted by Imelda

RELATED: Aldine High football star reunites with family he saved from Imelda's floods

Harris County Sheriff's deputies patrolled in a high-water rescue vehicle as a precaution.

”Just three to four inches, you can actually be moved off the roadway," Deputy Manuel Martinez IV said of moving water over roads. "Their lives are at risk and our lives if at risk to try to rescue them if they pass us."

Deputy Martinez said they had told nearly 100 drivers to turn around from some of the flooded areas on Saturday.

The Harris County Flood Control District said it could be several days before this flooding full recedes.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM