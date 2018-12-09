HOUSTON - With heavy rain expected across the region over the next few days, people are gearing up for the inevitable threat of flooding.

Some areas of course are more prone to it than others.

Jeff Lindner, meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, said the first flood plain map didn’t come out until 1981.

Since then the county has strict policies in place to control flooding.

However, there are many areas built before those policies went into effect that are constantly affected by rising flood waters.

For instance, Lindner is keeping a close eye on tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. He said the main impact will be heavy rain.

“The concerning part for that is that with the rains we’ve already seen, with the ground being so saturated, that is going to lead to a little bit quicker runoff than we would normally see if the grounds were dry,” Lindner said.

At the moment, street flooding is his biggest concern.

“Kind of like what we’ve seen this week with the heavy rains we’ve had are those low-lying areas along the feeder roads that can collect water,” Lindner said. “Also any underpasses that typically have any type of high water.”

He called flooding a natural hazard.

“Mainly because we’re flat,” he said. “We have very little elevation rise and we get really intense rainfall rates in a short period of time.”

Human contributions like subsidence and building in low lying areas play a factor.

Some of the problems they’re getting into now are in areas that were built between the 1950s and 1970s before current building regulations were in place.

“It’s not necessarily flooding because of new development. It’s flooding because that risk was always there, and back then, those decades when those locations were built, we just didn’t know how deep we were building in the flood plains,” Lindner said.

Lindner said that is why people need to be aware of the areas in their community prone to flooding.

