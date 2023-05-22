How to protect your home with flood insurance as hurricane season approaches

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the week of May 22 as Flood Awareness Week.

HOUSTON — We're nearly a week away from the start of hurricane season as Flood Awareness Week kicks off in the state of Texas.

Flooding during storms in Houston is something a lot of residents expect, but expecting flooding is different than being prepared for it.

The important thing is to get a head start because a new policy can take 30 days to kick in. The Texas Department of Insurance says the average flood policy costs about $700 a year.

If you live outside of a high-risk flood zone, you can usually find a federal policy for less than $500 a year. That policy will cover your home up to $250,000.

Flood insurance policies can be bought through a private carrier or the National Flood Insurance Program, which covers flood damage caused by heavy rains, snow storms, melting ice or snow. It can even cover storm drains or levees.

If you want to cover your personal items, you will need a different policy. Usually, renters' insurance can cover your valuables in case of a natural disaster.

Remember, your regular homeowner's insurance does not include flood coverage.