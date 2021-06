Sheriff Gonzalez said the condition of the victims is not known and there is no suspect description at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot Sunday at a flea market in central Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The condition of the victims is unknown, Gonzalez said.

There is no suspect information and details of the shooting are not known.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when they become available.

