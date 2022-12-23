Several plants near Ship Channel alert public of flaring to burn off chemicals

Officials said there is no danger to the public in east Harris County.

One plume of smoke can be seen coming from one of the plants. It is visible from across large parts of the city.

Here are the facilities that experience flaring since Thursday night:

11:38 p.m. Thursday - LyondellBasell LaPorte located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road in La Porte

12:05 a.m. Friday - ExxonMobil Baytown Complex at 5200 Bayway Drive in Baytown

12:45 a.m. - PEMEX Deer Park at 5900 Highway 225 in Deer Park

1:33 a.m. - Shell Chemical Company Deer Park at Highway 225 in Deer Park

2:32 a.m. - LyondellBasell Channelview Complex at 8280 Sheldon Road in Channelview

5:12 a.m. - LyondellBasell Houston Refinery at 12000 Lawndale in Houston