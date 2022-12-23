Several plants near Ship Channel alert public of flaring to burn off chemicals

HOUSTON — Several plants near the Houston Ship Channel are alerting the public they are or could be flaring to safely burn off chemicals right now.
One plume of smoke can be seen coming from one of the plants. It is visible from across large parts of the city.
Officials said there is no danger to the public.
Here are the facilities that experience flaring since Thursday night:
11:38 p.m. Thursday - LyondellBasell LaPorte located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road in La Porte
12:05 a.m. Friday - ExxonMobil Baytown Complex at 5200 Bayway Drive in Baytown
12:45 a.m. - PEMEX Deer Park at 5900 Highway 225 in Deer Park
1:33 a.m. - Shell Chemical Company Deer Park at Highway 225 in Deer Park
2:32 a.m. - LyondellBasell Channelview Complex at 8280 Sheldon Road in Channelview
5:12 a.m. - LyondellBasell Houston Refinery at 12000 Lawndale in Houston
6:37 a.m. - Chevron Phillips Chemical Company located at 9500 Interstate 10 East