BAYTOWN, Texas — If you notice flaring at the Chevron-Phillips facility in Baytown, the company says not to worry.

According to the CAER line, the facility along I-10 East experienced an 'unplanned operational issue' on Sunday, and that flaring would take place.

They say they're working to minimize noise, light or smoke associated with the flaring and that there is no danger to plant employees or the community.

Chevron-Phillips said they would give an all-clear message when the flaring is over.

