BAYTOWN, Texas — The bright glow in the evening sky was enough to get people curious, but plant officials at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant say there is no need to be concerned.

Thursday, an "operation issue" at the facility forced flaring, both from a tower and on the ground. It didn't take long for concerned citizens to start asking about safety.

In a community message sent out just after 7:30 Thursday evening, the plant said "there is no cause for community alarm" going on to say "we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our neighbors."

It's unclear what issue the plant had, or how long the flaring would last.