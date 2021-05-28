Flag display pays tribute to fallen heroes at Memorial Park

Organizers want to challenge people to dedicate at least a 1-mile run or walk to a local hero who’s paid the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day weekend.

HOUSTON — A small tribute to fallen heroes is making people stop in their tracks at a Houston park.

This Memorial Day weekend, it’s reminding us all of the sacrifices many military heroes have made.

The unofficial start of summer has people out and about enjoying the weather and the long holiday weekend.

Robby Hallenbeck was out walking her dog.

“I had to stop and look at each one because they all have a different story,” Hallenbeck said.

However, American flags lining a portion of the running trail at Memorial Park are making people slow down to reflect.

"When I saw the flags, I thought, I said, ‘Wow. Somebody is honoring Memorial Day out here,'" said Charlotte Jolivet.

Each flag tells the story of a fallen service member with ties to the Houston area.

“Not a lot of people really are called for it," said Braeden Riley said. "It’s a brave thing to do and a selfless thing.”

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Matthew Garza organized Houston Run for the Fallen.

He is challenging people to dedicate at least a 1-mile run or walk to a local hero that’s paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are not forgetting,” TSgt. Garza said. “It’s not just something that happened in the past and we’re moving on. Read their name, read their bio. Understand that they’re a real person.”

Memorial Park visitors said the tribute made them reflect on what the weekend is all about.

“When you look at that American flag, even if you don’t have a family member who died in a war, the people that did it for you, too,” Hallenbeck said.

“I am very thankful and grateful, very, very thankful and grateful for people that would go over there and give their lives for me, for freedom," Jolivet said.

“Just be thankful to be where we are and how we’ve gotten there,” Riley said.