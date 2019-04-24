PASADENA, Texas — From Pasadena PD just now:

Officers were flagged down in the complex of 3120 Pasadena Blvd in regards to a found child. A resident found a 5 year old white female wandering in the parking lot. She was able to tell the officers her name (Maya). She was unable to give enough information to the officers for them to narrow down where she might live. After checking several nearby apartment complexes over approximately 2 hours, they brought her to the police station.

If you have any information that could help us please call 713-477-1221.