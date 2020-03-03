HOUSTON — A man's body was found Monday in Brays Bayou in southeast Houston.
Houston police said fishermen found the body near the 5400 block of Old Spanish Trail.
A dive team is en route to the scene.
We have a crew headed that way to gather more details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
