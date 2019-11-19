HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who was fishing found a man's body Tuesday in a creek at a northeast Harris County park.

Harris County constables said the body was found in Spring Creek at Jesse Jones Park and Nature Center in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive, near Humble.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said a man who was fishing in a remote area of the park found the body.

An investigation is underway and it's not clear how the man died.

