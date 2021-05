The man was wade fishing in an area prone to rip currents. He was reported missing Sunday morning.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Galveston County say they’ve found the body of a fisherman who disappeared in the water off the Texas City dike Sunday morning.

The body of the 23-year-old man was pulled from the water at around 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say he had been wade fishing with some others in an area prone to rip currents.

A warning about those rip currents was in place when he went missing.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released.