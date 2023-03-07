What are the rules about shooting off fireworks in Houston?

If you're caught using fireworks illegally, there will be no warning issued, instead, you will be immediately fined between $500 to $2,000 per firework.

HOUSTON — Each 4th of July, people across the country come together in the name of freedom, food, and, of course, fireworks.

In many cases, in Texas, the fireworks are shot off illegally.

The City of Houston wants residents and visitors to know what happens if you get caught shooting fireworks within city limits.

If you're caught using fireworks illegally, there will be no warning issued, instead, you will be immediately fined between $500 to $2,000 per firework -- even if your kids are the ones popping them.

"Any minor (caught shooting fireworks), the adult is responsible for the fine," Houston Fire Marshal Office Chief Inspector Gregory Creeks said.

As you let freedom ring this year, the Houston fire officials want you to know that freedom doesn't always apply to fireworks.

"No. 1, it's illegal to pop them in the City of Houston and it does carry a fine," Creeks said.

Even more seriously, if the illegal use of fireworks leads to a neighbor's home catching on fire, an arson investigation could be opened.

It serves as a reminder that in parts of unincorporated Harris County, you are able to shoot fireworks, but in the City of Houston, all fireworks are illegal. One thing that has changed, though, is that you are able to drive in the City with fireworks in your vehicle.

"It used to be you couldn’t transport fireworks at all in the City of Houston. Now, you can transport as long as it’s in the trunk, (or) in the back seat and not opened," Creeks said.

City officials said they're preparing for an increase in fires and injuries as a result of improper use of fireworks.

"A moment of fun can quickly turn into a moment of injury," Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said.

Even when using fireworks legally, they can still be dangerous.

"Every year, there are thousands of injuries behind the use of fireworks, and unfortunately, a third of those injuries are ages 15 and under," Creeks said.

If you'd like to report the illegal use of fireworks, you can call the non-emergency line at 713-884-3131. If it is an emergency, call 911. HCFMO suggests that people call 713-274-1700 to report a fireworks-related complaint or hazard to an inspector on duty.