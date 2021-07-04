Fireworks the cause of large house fire in Highlands area, officials say

HIGHLANDS, Texas — All hands were on deck Saturday night to put out a large house fire caused by fireworks, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.
This fire happened sometime before midnight in the 200 block of Inwood Lane.
The Highlands Fire Department said with the help of multiple agencies, including the Crosby Fire Department, Channelview Fire Department and Sheldon Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No one was injured, but a dog died in the fire, officials confirmed as well as a family member.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause and determined improper disposal of fireworks started the large blaze inside the home.
"In order to protect your home and family, place used fireworks in a bucket of water and store away from the home," HCFMO posted as a reminder on their Facebook page.
You can read more on fireworks safety here. Also, read how to keep your pets calm during fireworks.