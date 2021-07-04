Fireworks the cause of large house fire in Highlands area, officials say

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the fireworks were not properly disposed and that started the fire.

HIGHLANDS, Texas — All hands were on deck Saturday night to put out a large house fire caused by fireworks, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

This fire happened sometime before midnight in the 200 block of Inwood Lane.

No one was injured, but a dog died in the fire, officials confirmed as well as a family member.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause and determined improper disposal of fireworks started the large blaze inside the home.

"In order to protect your home and family, place used fireworks in a bucket of water and store away from the home," HCFMO posted as a reminder on their Facebook page.