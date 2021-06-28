4th of July firework shows, festivals in the Houston area

From Galveston to The Woodlands, this year's Independence Day celebrations are expected to be big and bright.

HOUSTON — Fireworks, festivals and parades return this Fourth of July with gusto as pandemic restrictions continue to ease — bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "let freedom ring" in 2021.

Throughout Houston and the surrounding areas, families are loading up the van and packing ice chests as they head out for a night of live entertainment and spectacular fireworks shows.

Most of the large-scale events are back although some with minor tweaks to ensure public safety, such as extra attention to sanitation and crowd control.

From Galveston to The Woodlands, here is a list of Fourth of July firework shows and other celebrations this year.

HOUSTON

The city of Houston's Freedom Over Texas celebration will include a fireworks show visible around the city.

Lee Brice will be joined with acts from other artists, including platinum-selling recording artist Jimmie Allen, Brian Jack and the Zydeco Gamblers and Alanis Sophia, a 2019 contestant on "American Idol."

The festival portion is delayed until next year. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Sam Houston Park and Eleanor Tinsley Park are among the top recommended watch spots for the fireworks show. Concert will be televised.

THE WOODLANDS

The 24th annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks event will have food, activities and live music at five different parks in The Woodlands area. It all ends with an 18-minute fireworks show. MORE DETAILS.

Families can take part at the following

Town Green Park at 2099 Lake Robbins Drive Town Green Park Freedom Stage - Fidelity Maxx (Funky Dance) Town Green Park Independence Stage - Leslie Lugo Band (Latin/Variety)

Waterway Square Festival at 31 Waterway Square Place Nervous Rex Band (Variety) Fourth of July Parade Awards at 7 p.m.

Northshore Park Festival at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive Level One Band (Motown/Funk)

Rob Fleming Park Festival at 6055 Creekside Forest Drive Cold Shot (Variety)

Hughes Landing Festival at 1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard Time Warp (80s, 90s & Today's Hits)



The Fireworks Extravaganza includes multiple launch site to ensure everyone gets a view of the show from all locations.

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Multiple locations.

GALVESTON

Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Celebration

It starts with a Fourth of July parade and ends with a fireworks show.

The City of Galveston said the parade, which is sponsored by Marine Corps League, will begin on Seawall Boulevard at 59th Street and proceed east to 27th Street. Fireworks will follow at 37th Street and Seawall, officials said. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: July 4, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Seawall Boulevard between 59th Street and 27th Street

KEMAH

Fourth of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

Kemah Boardwalk will be celebrating Independence Day with an evening of live music and a patriotic fireworks show over Galveston Bay. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: No specific start time. (Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Kemah Boardwalk

SUGAR LAND

The City of Sugar Land is inviting residents to its "Red, White and Boom" celebration. The event will have plenty of photo opportunities, vendor booths and a mains stage showcasing a variety of local talent. There will also be food, drinks — and of course, fireworks!

The event is free and open to the public. There are no tickers required, but the number of people who can attend is limited so the city is asking people to arrive early to secure a space. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: July 4, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: The Crown Festival Park at 18355 Southwest Freeway.

PASADENA

You can celebrate in Pasadena with Fireworks at the Fairgrounds. Admission is free. Parking is first come, first served, so bring your own lawn chair. There will be food trucks on site with food and beverages for purchase. MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: Pasadena Municipal Fairgrounds at 7902 Fairmont Parkway. Gates will be open on Red Bluff and Fairmont Parkway.

WHEN: July 4, Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

PEARLAND

The City of Pearland has invited the community to its Celebration of Freedom, which will include live music, food trucks, activities, giveaways and a fireworks show. MORE DETAILS.

Pets are not allowed at this event, with the exception of service animals. Outside food and drinks, including alcohol, are allowed.

WHERE: Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Pkwy.

WHEN: July 4., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

MEMORIAL

City Centre is hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring live music, mostly pop and country, and ending with a 15-minute fireworks show. Parking will be $10, cash only, in all CITYCENTRE garages beginning at 4 p.m. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: July 4, 7 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: City Centre at 800 Town and Country Blvd.

KATY

While there will be no day-time event this year, the City of Katy will be holding its annual Freedom Celebration Firework Show at Katy Mills Mall. MORE DETAILS

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHERE: Katy Mills Mall at 5000 Katy Mills Cir.

Also, the City of Katy is partnering with Typhoon Texas for Red, White and Boom' 4th of July Festival. It's three days of fireworks, Friday, July 2; Saturday, July 3; and Sunday, July 4, all at 9 p.m. Best viewing is from inside the park or at Katy Mills Mall. MORE DETAILS

BAYTOWN

Baytown 4th of July Celebration will feature live entertainment and an Independence Day parade. The night will include performances from the Journey tribute band Eclipse and the headliners on the Roots and Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. MORE DETAILS.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Bicentennial Park

TOMBALL

Tomball’s July 4th Celebration & Street Festival is filled with entertainment and All-American, award-winning event. Fireworks and food, music and more. MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: Business 249 North of Four Corners at 28000 Tomball Parkway

WHEN: Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

MISSOURI CITY

Missouri City’s patriotic tradition, Fourth of July Celebration, offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, live music, and tasty treats from local vendors leading up to the grand finale fireworks show.



Bring a lawn chair and find a spot in the grass to sit back, relax, and enjoy the amazing fireworks show! MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: HCC Southwest College at 1600 Texas Parkway

WHEN: July 3, 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

FRIENDSWOOD

The City of Friendswood is hosting its 126th annual Past, Present and Future 4th of July celebration. It's a free, two-day affair that includes festivals, fireworks and a parade. MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: Centennial Park at 2200 S Friendswood Drive

WHEN: July 4, 6:30 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.)

The Grand Parade will march down Friendswood Drive, between Heritage Drive and Stevenson Park on Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Stevenson Park vendors, games, food and entertainment at 11:00 a.m.

KINGWOOD

The Kingwood July 4th Festival and Fireworks celebration will feature a fireworks show, activities for children, food and live music including performances from Continental House Band, Honky Tonk Revivalists and more. MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: Town Center Park at 8 N. Main Street

WHEN: July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

DEER PARK

The City of Deer Park is inviting residents to a night of music, food and fireworks during its annual 4th Fest. OMG will perform outdoors on the stage from 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm. It's free to the public. MORE DETAILS.

WHERE: Jimmy Burke Activity Center

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.)