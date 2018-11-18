SPRING, Texas – Firefighters rescued three unconscious cats from a burning house Sunday morning.

They were able to revive two of the cats. Unfortunately, one passed away.

The fire happened in a home on the 21700 block of Roseville Drive. That's near Spring Cypress Road and Falvel Road.

The Spring Fire Department said they responded to the fire in under a minute and found the fire was mostly contained in the kitchen.

Firefighters used special masks designed to provide oxygen for pets to try and save all three cats.

No one was else was injured in the fire.

© 2018 KHOU