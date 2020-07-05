Firefighters respond to fire in basement of office building in Galleria area

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a fire at an office building in the Galleria area overnight.
This happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at an office building located in the 5300 block of Westheimer.
Houston firefighters said they responded to an automatic alarm at that time and found smoke coming from the building. The call was then upgraded to a second alarm.
Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the building and were able to knock it out in about 30 minutes.
Fire officials said they do not believe the building was occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
HFD Arson is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
