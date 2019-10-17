HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire at the Main Street Market in downtown Houston Thursday morning.

This just after 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Main Street right in the middle of downtown.

The fire has been mostly contained. No injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter