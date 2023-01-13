x
Firefighters respond to fire at Griff's Irish Pub in Montrose area

Houston fire officials said the bar looks to be a total loss after the fire was contained around 4:30 a.m.
Credit: KHOU
Fire crews have responded to a large fire at a well-known bar in the Montrose area early Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened at Griff’s Irish Pub on Roseland Street near Harold Street. The bar has been a part of the Montrose neighborhood since it opened in 1965.

Houston fire officials said the bar looks to be a total loss after the fire was contained around 4:30 a.m.

