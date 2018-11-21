ALDINE, Texas - A worker was injured Tuesday afternoon after getting trapped in a pile of large steel beams at a warehouse in the Aldine area.

The Aldine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at a warehouse on Buschong Street near Sheraton Street where they found the worker trapped under beams.

Officials say the man was working around the beams when they suddenly shifted, and the pile collapsed around him, trapping him in a small void.

Firefighters used special rescue equipment to get the man out. He was taken to the hospital and suffered several broken bones.

