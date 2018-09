HOUSTON — Houston firefighters had their hands full with a fire on Pickering near North Shepherd Thursday afternoon.

HFD crews were called to the fire at 610 Pickering around 4:15 p.m.

They had to call in HAZMAT because of gasoline and oil on the ground outside the warehouse.

Everyone made it out of the trucking service warehouse, according to HFD.

No injuries were reported.

