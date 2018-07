HOUSTON – Fire crews extinguished a building fire on West Houston Center Boulevard, just north of the Westpark Toll Road in west Houston Friday morning.

Views from Air 11 showed a downed power pole on top of the building located near Westpark Drive. It appears the downed transformer sparked the blaze, but fire officials have not officially released the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

